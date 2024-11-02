Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.66 and last traded at $123.69. Approximately 2,165,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,207,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

