Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. 1,087,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,978. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $42.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

