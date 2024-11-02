DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,925 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DKS opened at $193.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $210.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

