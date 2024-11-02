DigiByte Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $99.68 million and $1.58 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,411.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00495929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00100321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00222548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00069970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00020834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,341,396,763 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

