Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Oceanside Advisors LLC

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

DFAE stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

