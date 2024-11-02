Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LYG opened at $2.79 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

