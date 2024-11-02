Diversify Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
