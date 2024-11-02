dogwifhat Price Tops $2.16 on Exchanges (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dogwifhat token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00003120 BTC on major exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $189.87 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,205.02 or 0.99993337 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,189.59 or 0.99971048 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,352 tokens. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifcoin.org. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,351.982679. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.21626235 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 555 active market(s) with $346,083,217.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

