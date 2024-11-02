Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.