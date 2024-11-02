DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DTE traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 992,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.