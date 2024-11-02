Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of low end of $2.40-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.040 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

