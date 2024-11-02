E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $13.33. E.On shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 56,649 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

E.On Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

