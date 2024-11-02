E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and traded as low as $13.33. E.On shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 56,649 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EONGY
E.On Price Performance
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About E.On
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than E.On
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.