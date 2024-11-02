Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $205.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.20 and a 1-year high of $222.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

