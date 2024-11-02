Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.78. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,256,818 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

