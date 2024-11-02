Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.750-10.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.75-10.81 EPS.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,960. Eaton has a one year low of $211.99 and a one year high of $349.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

