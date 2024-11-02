Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.750-10.810 EPS.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

ETN stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average of $318.29. Eaton has a 1-year low of $211.99 and a 1-year high of $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.