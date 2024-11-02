Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 20.65 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,616,000 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.
