Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 20.65 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,616,000 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebiquity in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBQ

Ebiquity Trading Up 7.3 %

About Ebiquity

The company has a market capitalization of £30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.