Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.44 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.09). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 323,424 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £597.97 million, a P/E ratio of -720.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

