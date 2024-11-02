Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.44 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.09). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.06), with a volume of 323,424 shares.
Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £597.97 million, a P/E ratio of -720.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.
Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edinburgh Worldwide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.