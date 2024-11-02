Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Edison International has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 277.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $29,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.