Eigenpie mstETH One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,999.79 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $551.66 million and approximately $4,999.79 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,492.44 or 0.03643624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,507.11 or 0.99823843 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,465.85 or 0.99763720 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,335 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,434.79817534. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,724.1783683 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

