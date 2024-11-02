Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.3 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.