EMC Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $490,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22,709.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $385.99 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $274.59 and a 1 year high of $397.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its 200-day moving average is $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

