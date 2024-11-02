EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.53. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.70 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.500-21.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE EME traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.21. 523,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.77. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $206.37 and a fifty-two week high of $461.87.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.