EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50-21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.53. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.70 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.500-21.000 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
