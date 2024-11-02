Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 386,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,858,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

