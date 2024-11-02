Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). Enviri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.160–0.060 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NVRI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Enviri has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.63 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

