Envista (NYSE:NVST) Issues Earnings Results

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NVST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,171. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes bought 24,532 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

