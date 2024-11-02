Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Essent Group Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of ESNT traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,223. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.