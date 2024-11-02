Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.
Essent Group Trading Down 10.4 %
Shares of ESNT traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,223. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25.
Essent Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.21%.
ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
Essent Group Company Profile
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.
