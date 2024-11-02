Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

EL stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,486,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 96,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

