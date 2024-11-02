Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,486,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 134,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

