Ethereum 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.07 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,453.77 or 0.03600467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $295.47 billion and $10.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00034957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,412,867 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

