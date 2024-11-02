Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.
ETSY opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.
In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Etsy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
