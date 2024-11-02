Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Euro Sun Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 314,200 shares trading hands.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$17.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

