Evercore ISI Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $278.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $281.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on First Solar from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

Shares of FSLR opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

