EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

