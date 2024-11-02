Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,366. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

