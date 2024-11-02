Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as high as C$9.24. Extendicare shares last traded at C$9.20, with a volume of 66,983 shares.

EXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

