F M Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Integer worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ITGR traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. 197,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,612. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integer

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.