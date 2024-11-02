F M Investments LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. 14,615,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

