F M Investments LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,437,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.8% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.47. The company had a trading volume of 263,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,695. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

