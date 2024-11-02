F M Investments LLC Has $12 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 190,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after acquiring an additional 386,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,862. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,600.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

