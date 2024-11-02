F M Investments LLC Purchases 4,490 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 226,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

