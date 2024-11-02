Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Sells 514 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $296.34.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

