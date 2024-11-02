Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.40 and a 12 month high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.