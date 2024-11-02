Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $57.16 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $54.13 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

