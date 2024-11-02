Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 224,524 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000.

SPIB stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

