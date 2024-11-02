Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 4,245 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 929.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $388.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

