Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

