Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.