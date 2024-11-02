Farther Finance Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

