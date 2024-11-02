FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBK. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

FBK opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,248,891. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $489,910 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

