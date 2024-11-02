Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 23rd

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

